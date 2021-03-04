Chebukati wants Echesa arrested for slapping IEBC official

Wafula Chebukati

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati (right) when he toured Kiwanja Ndege polling station in Naivasha on March 4, 2021. Hes condemned the assault of an election official in Matungu, Kakamega County. 

Photo credit: Richard Maosi | Nation Media Group

By  Macharia Mwangi

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati has condemned the assault of an election official in Matungu, Kakamega County. 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.