Chebukati wants Echesa arrested for slapping IEBC official

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati has condemned the assault of an election official in Matungu, Kakamega County.

Speaking after touring Kiwanja Ndege polling station in Naivasha, Mr Chebukati called for the immediate arrest of former Cabinet secretary Rashid Echesa over the incident.

Mr Echesa was caught on camera slapping the IEBC official. Mr Chebukati strongly condemned the attack.

Former CS Echesa caught on video slapping an election official.

Mini-polls peaceful

"The attack was uncalled for and I urge the police to apprehend the culprit and due process to follow," he told journalists in Naivasha.

He said the ongoing by-elections are largely peaceful apart from the incidents in Matungu and London in Nakuru.

Mr Chebukati said it was wrong for agents to move to different polling stations under the guise of supervising the By-elections.

He maintained that the electoral body is committed to delivering free and fair elections, adding that no major incident has been reported.