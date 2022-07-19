DP Ruto: Polycarp Igathe is all suits but 'empty' on ideas for Nairobi residents

Deputy President William Ruto has urged Nairobi residents to vote for Johnson Sakaja as their next governor, arguing he is a far better candidate than Polycarp Igathe.

While on the campaign trail in Nairobi, the DP suggested that Sakaja, who is contesting on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket, had performed better than Igathe at the recent Nairobi gubernatorial debate.

“Kindly vote for Sakaja,” said Ruto.

“He knows all your problems and understands them well. You saw what happened at the gubernatorial debate and can now tell who has a degree and who doesnt. The other guy, if you remove the suit and spectacles he remains an ordinary guy.”

Sakaja and Igathe are considered favourites to win the top Nairobi county seat, considered one of the most powerful job descriptions in the country.

Igathe, who’s previously served as Nairobi Deputy governor, is vying on a Jubilee party ticket.

Even though he has been cleared by both the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commision (IEBC) to contest, Sakaja has had to defend himself from claims that his degree attained at Team University is not legit.