DP Ruto defers meeting with Rift aspirants

Deputy President William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto when he addressed traders at the Kongowea Market in Mombasa. 

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  Vitalis Kimutai

Nation Media Group

Deputy President William Ruto has postponed indefinitely a meeting he was to have with aspirants from 10 counties in his Rift Valley backyard.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.