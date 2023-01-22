DP Gachagua in drive to woo Jubilee MPs

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has launched a campaign to woo Mt Kenya Jubilee Party lawmakers to the government side.

Mr Gachagua held talks with Nominated MP Sabina Chege and the party’s director of elections and East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP Kanini Kega on Friday.

The meeting was attended by MPs David Kiaraho (Ol Kalou), Irene Njoki (Bahati), Zachary Kwenya (Kinangop), Shadrack Mwiti (Imenti South), Mark Mwenje (Embakasi West), Amos Mwago (Starehe), Dan Karitho (Igembe Central), Stanley Muthama (Lamu West) and Joseph Githuku (Lamu).

Though the lawmakers said the meeting focused on development matters, it had political undertones. The meeting comes at a time opposition Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition is insisting that the August 9, 2022 election was rigged.

“Mt Kenya allowed you (President William Ruto) to come and sell your agenda but you lied, stole our votes and now want to steal our souls,” Jubilee Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni said on Thursday.

“We will not allow that. We have the truth and challenge the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to provide alternative facts.”

Yesterday, Mr Kega said Jubilee leaders would work with Dr Ruto.

“The election is over. Eighty percent of our people voted for Kenya Kwanza. Leaders must take advantage of the current administration to the benefit of the people,” Mr Kega said, thanking the DP for his role in having him elected EALA lawmaker.

He said Mt Kenya leaders would work together for a common goal.

East African Legislative Assembly MP Kanini Kega, Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua. Mr Kega says Mt Kenya leaders will work with the government. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

According to a recent ruling by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, Kenya Kwanza has 179 MPs against Azimio’s 157, meaning the ruling alliance has no absolute majority.

Mr Gachagua’s meeting came days after National Assembly Deputy Majority Leader, Owen Baya, said Kenya Kwanza is reaching out to anyone ready to push its agenda in the House.

Mr Baya added that engagements with Azimio lawmakers would start as soon as post-election coalition deadlines expire.

Kimilili MP, Didmus Barasa, yesterday said Kenya Kwanza wants to have a majority in the National Assembly.

“We are looking for an absolute majority because many bills, amendments and motions are on the way to the House,” he said.

Belgut MP Nelson Koech, a member of Dr Ruto’s inner circle, said Kenya Kwanza would approach individuals who are ready to support its agenda.

Mr Kioni warned Jubilee MPs against being lured by development projects, adding that Azimio is not disorganised as being portrayed.

National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi said the plan wouldn’t work because “Ruto’s camp has nothing to offer”

“It does not worry us. Their MPs in Kenya Kwanza and those who joined them after the election are already complaining about unfulfilled promises,” he said.