Disqualify Gachagua, Raila dares Ruto over Sh200m corruption conviction

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition now wants United Democratic Alliance (UDA) presidential running mate Rigathi Gachagua disqualified from the 2022 presidential race.

The Azimio honcho, Raila Odinga, said after the High Court ruled that Mr Gachagua could not explain the source of his Sh200 million, he should now be disqualified from the race, with just a week to the August 9 polls.

Speaking in Eldoret town, Deputy President William Ruto and Kenya Kwanza Presidential candidate’s home turf, the former Prime Minister who is making his fifth stab at the country's top seat, said they are competing with a team which is known for corruption hence should not be entrusted with the leadership of the country.

“Already Ruto's running mate was charged with funds he had stolen. Sh200 million in his account. He has been convicted, therefore, he should be disqualified. Ruto should disqualify his running mate,” said Mr Odinga.

Whipping emotions

While rubbishing Dr Ruto's claims over his family's safety, Mr Odinga hit out at the DP for trying to whip up emotions ahead of the August 9 polls by claiming the live of his family is in danger.

Mr Odinga who was accompanied by his running mate Martha Karua, Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Alex Tolgos, Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya, COTU boss Francis Atwoli, Suna East MP Junet Mohammed, Sirisia MP John Waluke, former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth and Murang'a Woman Representative Sabina Chege among others, said Dr Ruto’s claim is meant to hoodwink Kenyans so as not to question their graft history. He asked the electorates not to fall for such trap.

“We are running against convicted thieves. He says that he is going to appeal but as it stands today, he is convicted. They cannot bring any change. They are insulting people from all corners. Now they are claiming their lives are in danger to hoodwink Kenyans,” said the ODM supremo.

At the same time, Ms Karua ask the DP not to be alarmist with something which he knows is not true so as to raise political temperatures in the country with just days to the polls.

The Narc Kenya leader asked the Kenya Kwanza Alliance (KKA) leader that if he feels that his family is not safe, he should allocate them enough protection using powers bestowed upon his office, which is the second highest in the country.

“As leaders, let us be watchful with what we speak so that it is not something which misleads Kenyans. Let us not incite people to violence. We need a peaceful country. We know, the deputy president, has security around 276 as we read in the papers said by CS Matiang'I,” Ms Karua said.

“I am pleading with you the deputy president, if you fear that the life of any person in your house is in danger, please give them enough security and if they are not enough, you're still the deputy president of this country, ask so that you can be given more. Do not put this country in a very awkward situation when claiming so and you know it is not true that your family is in danger.”

Ms Karua also accused the DP of disrespecting his boss hence he should not lie to Kenyans that he is being threatened and intimidated.

“If you are not safe, who will be safe in this country? There is no point of peddling lies because of politics. Let's all of us accept what electorates will decide next week,” said the Azimio running mate.

She added: "To our opponents, we view them as our friends because they are Kenyans just like us. We are telling them that if we win, the way, we are going to win, we will protect them just like other Kenyans."

Mr Odinga also asked his opponents to stop threatening Kenyans who are not supporting their bid saying that everyone is entitled to vote who they wish.

“Every Kenyan has a right to express himself and do whatever he/she wants. Here in Eldoret, you are allowed to live here and vote whoever you want. That's what we call democracy because it is in our Constitution. The right to vote is enshrined in our Constitution and all Kenyans should not feel threatened that if you vote a particular candidate, you will be evicted," he said.

Governor Tolgos added: "Here in the North Rift, we are going to vote in peace hence no one should be worried.”

“Leave me alone”

On Friday, July 29, the Deputy President asked the head of state to stop issuing threats and leave his people alone, claiming that a plot was being planned to harm him alongside his family and allies.

“I want to ask the president to stop intimidating people. Your work is to make sure there is peace in the country. Stop telling us that we will know you are the President. Stop terrorising us we cannot be threatened. As long as you don't kill my children I shall face you but please let’s respect each other,” Dr Ruto said.

Dr Ruto who is determined to ascend to power asked his boss to stop engaging him in the public but focus on selling Mr Odinga's State House bid and tell Kenyans why his former foe is better than him who supported the President in 2013 and 2017 elections.

“My friend please, when you needed someone to stand with you, we were there with you to the man. Raila who you're pushing for us now, he is someone who has frustrated this country. We will not allow you to push us," he said.

He added: "Stop engaging me, my friend. Kindly push your own candidate. Mr President please, stop talking about me, talk about your candidate. Tell us Raila's agenda and leave William Ruto alone."

And on Sunday, Ms Sabina told off the DP for claiming that he is the one who made President Kenyatta to ascend to power.