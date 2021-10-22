Display of opulence: Governors’ bid to stay in the political game

At least 11 governors have secured their own parties in the run-up to next year’s General Election, hoping to use the new outfits to negotiate positions with leading presidential contenders or guarantee their nominations to defend their seats.

The reality of the constitutional term limits has dawned on governors serving their second and final terms in office, with a majority keen to remain influential in the political arena.

With most of them still brimming with youthful exuberance, the idea of an early retirement seems ridiculously implausible.

Coalition making

For retiring governors, the new outfits are vehicles to negotiate their political future as presidential candidates intensify coalition making. The perceived front runners in the race to succeed President Kenyatta —Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga — have embraced fringe parties.

To stay in the game, the governors have formed political vehicles that they will use to move around after the expiry of their contracts, in case they are suddenly offloaded by the established parties.

Some plan to run for senatorial seats, others are eyeing parliamentary positions while a few hope to benefit from the presidential succession race with big national jobs in the next government.

First-term governors, who are keen to defend their seats, but are wary of being shortchanged by the major parties, given the political realignments, have also resorted to acquiring their own parties.

The Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu confirmed that some governors have registered new parties while others have taken over existing ones.

“They are probably looking for a better political base and parties are a mobilisation tool of that base, looking into the future for higher leadership. It’s also preparations towards coalition building,” Ms Nderitu said.

Proactive approach

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui, the leader of the Ubuntu People’s Forum says that in Mt Kenya, the ‘diaspora’ has been short-changed, hence the need to have a proactive approach that safeguards their interests.

“Big parties have dominated our politics due to money and patronage. They’ve ignored the local agenda. UPF may be new, but it’s here to stay,” Mr Kinyanjui says.

Migori Governor Okoth Obado, who is serving his final term, has acquired the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), which seeks to open democratic space in Nyanza, which is dominated by the Orange Democratic Movement.

“We want the voice of the people to be heard and ensure they have the opportunity to decide on the kind of leaders they want, not leaders who are handpicked and forced on their throats,” he offers.

Makueni Governor Prof Kivutha Kibwana runs Muungano Party of Kenya, which supported the victorious independent candidate during the Nguu/Masumba ward by-election last week.

Prof Kibwana’s plan is to lead a party that goes beyond Ukambani borders. “We don’t want a Kamba party, but a national outfit to unite all Kenyans. This is a major move in our politics,” he observes.

Mandera Governor Ali Roba has acquired the United Democratic Movement (UDM), which will be officially launched on October 31.

“We want a party that leaders from the northern region will be able to have a stake in and speak freely. We shall then decide on our next move as we approach the campaign season,” he says.

West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo says his Kenya Union Party will give the region a better bargaining power in the next government. It seeks to champion the interests of the pastoralist community.

“The party will enter into an alliance with others to ensure the community is not left out of the next administration,” he offers.

Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi has acquired the Restore and Build Party, which will be rebranded to Devolution Empowerment Party.

“We can now field candidates in the 2022 elections,” he says.

Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi has joined the Pamoja African Alliance, which he will use for negotiations on behalf of the Coastal region.

Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi is reportedly poised to be named Party of National Unity (PNU) leader.

Asked about the development, the governor replied: “Yes, some members have proposed me, but that is for the National Delegates Conference (NDC) to decide.”

He added: “Right now, we’re focused on grassroots mobilisation and membership recruitment. Further, our team has been instrumental in debunking the myth that Baba (Raila Odinga) is not saleable in Mt Kenya.”

Other governors running their own political parties include Charity Ngilu (National Rainbow Coalition, Kitui), Dr Alfred Mutua (Maendeleo Chap Chap, Machakos) and Mwangi wa Iria (Usawa Kwa Wote, Murang’a).

Prof Karuti Kanyinga, a political analyst, says outgoing governors will use the parties as bargaining chips for positions in the coming administration, if all factors align themselves.

“Why would you want to ride on a party that belongs to someone else while you can have your vehicle and bring others on board? Use your own party to negotiate with other leaders,” he says.

Prof Macharia Munene, who teaches at the United States International University, says “governors are scared of their unknown political future. They are, therefore, hedging their bets”.