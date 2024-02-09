Lusaka, Waiguru, Orengo, Chimera

Current, former governors oppose Bill seeking to bar them from MP, MCA seats

Governors Kenneth Lusaka (Bungoma), Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga) and James Orengo (Siaya). They have opposed a Bill sponsored by Senator Raphael Chimera (inset).

Photo credit: | Nation Media Group

By  David Mwere

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Senator Chimera wants Article 99 of the constitution amended by inserting a new paragraph that states that a person is disqualified from being elected MP, or MCA, if he or she is a county governor or has at any time within the five years immediately preceding the election, held office as a governor.
  • Kirinyaga governor Anne Waiguru, Kenneth Lusaka (Bungoma) and James Orengo (Siaya) have read mischief in the Bill
  • Former governors currently serving as senators Ali Roba (Mandera) and Jackson Mandago (Uasin Gishu) and former Meru Governor Peter Munya have also opposed the Bill.
  • Governors who recaptured their seats in the last elections are also planning a petition to the constitutional court to argue that the two-term limit only applies to consecutive terms.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM The people making a living out of love

    Valentine's Day

  2. PREMIUM What killed my wife? Police officer cries for justice

    Delivery negligence

  3. PREMIUM Muthaiga Police Station, a history of hits and runs

    Mutahiga police station

  4. PREMIUM Kenya signs commercial contract to extend SGR to Uganda

    DNCOASTTRUCKSCORRIDOR30

  5. PREMIUM The Bill causing problems for sitting governors

    Lusaka, Waiguru, Orengo, Chimera