Cleric says he did not pray for Ruto to be president

Father John Pesa, the head of Holy Ghost Coptic Church, has defended himself for leading a delegation of clerics from Nyanza who visited Deputy President William Ruto at his home in Sugoi, Uasin Gishu County on Monday.

The cleric has said he was not driven by financial reward but only heeded the DP's request for his blessings.

The cleric also denied reports that he prayed for Ruto to be the country's next president.

“I did not pray for Ruto to be president. I just blessed him in my capacity as a church leader. I would do the same for Raila (Odinga) and President Uhuru Kenyatta,” said Father Pesa.

Deputy President William Ruto with the head of Holy Ghost Coptic Church Father John Pesa when the DP hosted church leaders from Nyanza at his Sugoi home in Uasin Gishu County.

Photo credit: DPPS

The cleric claimed that he has received death threats for his political stand but was quick to add that he will not turn down financial donations from politicians.

“I will gladly receive cash donated for the benefit of my people and my church," the cleric said.

Father Pesa also criticised a section of the clergy and politicians who have faulted church leaders for receiving such donations.

While he did not mention anyone by name, ODM leader Raila Odinga has been the DP's harshest critic over cash donations to churches.

Cash donations

“Many people are saying they will only support Ruto for financial gains. But what I know is someone cannot lead this nation when he is mean. Those criticising others should also donate money for construction of churches,” he said.

Father Pesa was among several clerics who visited Ruto at his home in what has viewed as the DP's latest onslaught on Mr Odinga's backyard.

Also present was Bishop Reverend Calleb Olali, the Supreme Archbishop of Nomiya Faith Churches as well as Rt Rev Johannes Angela, ACK Bishop Emeritus of Bondo, and Most Rev Julius Amoke, Archbishop, Hera Church.

Others were Most Rev. George Gwada, Archbishop of the New Pentecostal Church, Archbishop Rev Francis Obala of Fellowship Bible Church and Rt Rev Reuben Odago, Bishop Emeritus Baptist Church.

The delegation of church leaders was led by Mr Eliud Owalo, who is Ruto's point man in Nyanza.