Clergy calls on Ruto and Raila to agree as Easter Sunday marked

Kenyans marked Easter Sunday with clergy calling on the government and Opposition to agree on the best way to hold talks to ensure lasting peace in the country.

Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) chairman Archbishop Martin Kivuva noted that Kenyans had experienced a period of peace during the holy week after the government gave room for talks, which led to the suspension of weekly demonstrations by the Opposition.

“We are tasting peace and we hope that, as the two sides prepare to begin talks, there would be no more demonstrations,” said Archbishop Kivuva.

Speaking at Holy Ghost Cathedral Mombasa, Archbishop Kivuva expressed hope that talks will begin soon and the two parties will come up with a neutral position to deliberate issues affecting Kenyans including the high cost of living.

At St Francis of Assisi in Nyali, Mombasa County, retired President Uhuru Kenyatta and former first lady Margaret Kenyatta joined faithful in celebrating mass.

Mr Kenyatta did not address the public after the service but only wished them a happy Easter.

In Lamu Old Town, faithful congregated at the Mary Mother of Jesus Catholic Church.

Mary Mother of Jesus Catholic Parish Priest Muthukur Raju called on worshippers and Kenyans at large to use this year’s Easter to preach peace and tolerance. Father Raju also wished Muslim Ramadhan Kareem as they continued to observe the Holy Month.

“Let this Easter be a blessing to all Kenyans. Jesus is the Prince of Peace. Let’s be peace ambassadors. Our leaders should also work towards uniting Kenyans rather than dividing them,” said Father Raju.

At Jomo Kenyatta Public Beach and Shella Beach, very few people visited entertainment spots.

A spot check in most beach hotels revealed muted activity and special dinners organised for tourists visiting the South and North Coast.

Kwale County Chairperson of Kenya Association of Hotelkeepers and Caterers Kioko Musyoki said hotels in Diani were enjoying brisk business compared to the Covid-19 pandemic period.

Diani Reef Resort and Spa Managing Director Bobby Kamani said the school calendar has affected the number of guests in his establishment.

“We hope that the country gets backs to normal. The demonstrations that were there just a week before Easter affected us and because of that a lot of families were unable to travel,” said Mr Kamani.

Mr Lawrence Mwangi, a resident of Diani, said that he was unable to enjoy Easter because of the harsh economic times.

Muted celebrations were marked in other parts of Kwale County.