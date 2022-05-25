Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala has stoked debate by removing Deputy President William Ruto's images from his campaign posters.

In a poster shared on his social media accounts, Mr Malala, who is gunning for the Kakamega gubernatorial seat, is spotted with Western Kenya politicians Moses Wetangula of Ford Kenya and Musalia Mudavadi of ANC.

Mr Malala is part of the Kenya Kwanza alliance which is backing DP Ruto to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

What’s more, the DP was instrumental in ensuring that Boni Khalwale sacrificed his gubernatorial bid in favour of Mr Malala.

Dr Khalwale is instead seeking to succeed Mr Malala as Senator.

However, Mr Malala has in the past had posters showing him posing alongside the DP and Mr Mudavadi.

However, later the Kenya Kwanza brigade explained that the poster was designed to show that Mr Malala was to host only Mr Mudavadi and Mr Wetang'ula since the DP was away in coast.

Foolish journalism. Malala has put out a poster indicating that this week he is hosting HE. Musalia Mudavadi and Sen. Moses Watangula and then you have applied you warped thinking into it. You can’t be helped unless you wanted him to lie that he was hosting DP WSR. https://t.co/ClqBfgo0Zt — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) May 25, 2022

The move to remove the DP image from his posters, though, comes days after Mr Malala asked Dr Ruto to keep off Western Kenya politics.

How will we achieve your targets?

“You have asked us to deliver 70% (of the votes) in Western Kenya to get 30% of the government. But your (United Democratic Alliance (UDA) aspirants keep campaigning here (in Kakamega), so how will we achieve your targets?” Mr Malala posed.

Mr Malala observed that if their alliance resorts to zoning, it might work against their victory.

“There is a need for us in Kenya Kwanza to work as a team. If we continue this way, we stand to lose this county to Azimio,” said Mr Malala.

He said despite each party fielding candidates for various seats, voters should decide the fate of the contenders instead of parties in the same coalition jostling against each other.

He claimed that UDA was undermining ANC in the Western region to the extent that it had fielded a parliamentary candidate in Mr Mudavadi’s Sabatia constituency.

“If this is the way to go, then our coming together is deception,” Mr Malala lamented.

Besides Mr Malala, the race to succeed outgoing governor Wycliffe Oparanya in Kakamega also involves ODM’s Fernandes Barasa, Suleiman Sumba (Kanu) and Samuel Omukoko (MDP).