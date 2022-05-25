My pact with Ruto is only for five years, Gachagua says

Kenya Kwanza Alliance (KKA) running mate Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua has disclosed that his agreement with Deputy President William Ruto to serve the country is only for five years, subject to renewal based on performance.

Following the irreconcilable differences between the DP and his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta, which has been pegged on failure to repay a political debt over the famous ‘Kumi yangu, Kumi ya Ruto’, Mr Gachagua, speaking in Uasin Gishu County on Wednesday said they are only seeking votes for five years at the helm, and if Kenyans are convinced with their performance, they will seek reelection.

According to the Mathira MP, they are crisscrossing the country looking for votes to be at the helm of the country’s leadership, with a plan to revitalise the country, which he claimed has been destroyed by the current Jubilee administration.

“We are only asking for five years to work for Kenyans and we have a plan. That is why we are moving to every county to understand what they want the government of Kenya Kwanza to do for them and that is why we will sign a charter with all counties. We shall work for only a five-year-based performance contract,” said Mr Gachagua at the Kenya Kwanza Uasin Gishu bottom-up economic forum.

“This contract is subject to termination on non-performance and renewal in case the performance is good and that is what we have agreed on with William Ruto. We do not want to subscribe to the political deceit of Kumi yangu, Kumi yako,” he added.

He asked UDA supporters to ensure that in other seats such as the ward rep, MP, Woman Representative and Governor, they elect individuals who will work for them as well as who are conversant with the bottom-up economic model for ease of implementation.

Better the lives of people

Mr Gachagua asked Rift Valley residents not to elect anyone because of ethnic and regional considerations but rather based on their ability to revive the almost upending economy, to better the lives of people.

“Do not elect people because they come from your region or because the President is from our region but we are really suffering and we are not supporting Ruto because he supported Uhuru but he has a plan to better our lives,” he said.

The Mathira lawmaker also took a swipe at their competitors in Azimio la Umoja One Kenya, saying that they do not have any meaningful agenda for the country and their main concern is how to change the Constitution.

“We are signing economic charters with people across all counties, not like our opponents who are focused on constitutional review. That is why when Raila chose his running mate, he told her that the first role will be to change the Constitution,” said Mr Gachagua.

Mr Odinga said Ms Karua’s first task will be overseeing what he described as “further work” on the Constitution.