Chelugui, three others face vetting panel





Labour minister Simon Chelugui – the only man from the previous Cabinet to be retained in the 22-member club – was the richest Cabinet secretary in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration.

When he appeared before the National Assembly’s Committee on Appointments for vetting as Water and Sanitation CS nominee in 2018, months after the August 8, 2017 General Election, Mr Chelugui declared his net worth as Sh796 million.

President William Ruto wants him to remain in the Cabinet and head the Cooperative and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Development docket.

He will have the challenging task of spearheading the implementation and rollout of the Sh50 billion Hustler Fund, an important feature in President Ruto’s campaign that, among others, aims to set up occupational schemes for small-scale traders, such as boda bodas and mama mbogas.

Salim Mvurya to lead Blue Economy if approved

Two-term Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya has been nominated for the Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs CS post.

He is among President Ruto’s allies from the Coast. According to Dr Ruto, Mr Mvurya will be in charge of exploration and mining, policy management, inventory and mapping of mineral resources, development policy and standards.

In addition, Mr Mvurya will take charge of policies on the management of quarrying and industrial minerals under which he is expected to provide a clear roadmap on the management of health conditions, health and safety in mines, mining capacity development and value-addition.

The nominee is likely to face a number of questions from interviewers on the programmes he intends to put in place to ensure miners operate in a safe environment. Many miners in Migori and other parts of the country have died in the line of duty.

Florence Bore expected to fill Labour big shoes

Florence Bore, who ran for the Kericho Woman Rep position, is the Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary nominee. She has big shoes to fill in a ministry that is always in the limelight.

Questions on the mistreatment of Kenyans in the Middle East are likely to dominate her vetting this afternoon.

During his vetting on Monday, Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary nominee Alfred Mutua said 85 Kenyans have died in the Gulf in last three months. He told the panel that if approved, he would work with the Labour ministry to ensure stringent measures are put in place to end the suffering of Kenyans abroad. He said his first foreign trip would be to Saudi Arabia.

Ms Bore will be responsible for developing a migratory labour and international jobs policy, promoting overseas employment, coordinating labour migration management and promoting cooperation and partnerships on labour migration.

Experience counts for Cabinet Office nominee

Mercy Wanjau will be the second holder of Secretary to the Cabinet office if approved by lawmakers and appointed by President Ruto.

Ms Wanjau was nominated on September 27 along with the CS and Attorney-General nominees.

If appointed, she will head the Cabinet Office, domiciled at State House and will be responsible for collecting and preparing minutes of Cabinet meetings and distributing them. The Secretary to the Cabinet chairs the Assumption of the Office of President Committee, which oversees transition from one administration to another.