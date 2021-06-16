CASs cannot present policy positions to lawmakers, Speaker Muturi rules

Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi

The Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (3)

By  Samwel Owino

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Chief administrative secretaries (CAS) are not recognised by the Constitution and therefore cannot present official policy positions before lawmakers, National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has ruled.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Kirubi was behind my alliance with Sonko, Igathe reveals

  2. Raila: How Kirubi convinced me to meet Kibaki

  3. Pay row: Civil servants threaten to down tools

  4. Wetangula: How my call to Meles Zenawi helped Kirubi in Ethiopia

  5. Musyoka: Kirubi made me Kenya's vice president

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.