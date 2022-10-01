Bigwigs to quit party posts to take state jobs

Five political bigwigs are set to relinquish their position in the parties before taking oath of office to serve in different dockets.

The law bars State officers from holding office in political parties. The constitutional provision is set to affect Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi, former National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi of Democratic Party, Maendeleo Chap Chap’s Alfred Mutua, Moses Kuria of Chama cha Kazi and Eliud Owalo, the deputy secretary general of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) responsible for policy and strategy.

Only the President, deputy president and MPs are exempted by the provision since they are elected through universal suffrage.

“A full-time state officer shall not participate in any other gainful employment. Any appointed State officer shall not hold office in a political party,” reads Article 77 (1, 2) of the Constitution.

Mr Mudavadi has been appointed Prime Cabinet Secretary by President William Ruto, Mr Muturi is the nominee for the Attorney-General position, Dr Mutua Cabinet nominee for Foreign Affairs, Mr Kuria has been given Trade and Industry docket while Mr Owalo is the nominee for ICT.

Mudavadi will resign

Yesterday, ANC national chairman Kelvin Lunani told the Nation that as a party, they have agreed that Mr Mudavadi will resign before taking up his Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary.

“He (Mr Mudavadi) is set to hand over the leadership of the party to me and other organs of the party in an acting capacity before we follow the laid procedures to take over the mantle. He is a law abiding citizen, therefore, he is resigning before he takes the oath of office,” said Mr Lunani.

At the same time, Mr Muturi also disclosed that he has given members of his Democratic Party a nod to start the process of getting a new party leader.

“The party will choose another leader. I am acutely aware of Article 77(2) of the constitution,” he said.

Democratic Party national chairman Esau Kioni said they will soon convene the party’s management committee to discuss a possible successor of Mr Muturi before calling for the National Executive Council (NEC) and National Delegates Conference (NDC) to endorse it.