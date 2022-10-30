Be patient with President Ruto, Moses Wetang’ula appeals to Kenyans

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has appealed to Kenyans to be patient with President William Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza government.

Mr Wetang’ula said that Kenyans need to give the President more time to deliver on his pre-election pledges.

He said the President is working round the clock to turn around Kenya’s economy.

Speaking on Sunday at Kibuk area in Mt Elgon during the homecoming ceremony of Bungoma Deputy Governor Jennifer Mbatiany, Mr Wetang’ula said the President had inherited a dilapidated economy with huge debts.

"We the Kenya Kwanza team are just trying to form a government. We have not even sworn in Principal Secretaries and I can already see the Azimio One Kenya people piling pressure on the President to deliver on his campaign pledges. I want to tell them to go slow," he said

“I want to tell Mr Raila Odinga and his opposition team to hold their horses, I know that we will fulfil all the campaign pledges we made," he added.

He said that President Ruto will honour all his pre-election pledges and transform the lives of Kenyans through the Bottom-up economic model.

"The President has not even released his first budget to the people of Kenya. His first budget will tell Kenyans a lot about his plans to relieve them from the many challenges facing them,” he said.

He argued that the handshake government had ruined Kenya and it will take time before everything gets back on track.

The National Assembly Speaker was accompanied by Bungoma Governor Ken Lusaka, Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha, Bungoma Woman Representative Catherine Wambilianga, and MPs John Makali (Kanduyi), Majimbo Kalasinga (Kabuchai), Didmus Barasa (Kimilili) and Fred Kapondi (Mt Elgon), among others.

The former Bungoma senator said the Kenya Kwanza government will put money in the pockets of ‘Wanjiku’ and see hustlers enjoy being Kenyans.

He said pledges on Universal Health Care, the Hustler Fund, review of the Competency-Based Curriculum, infrastructure development and improvement of security will be addressed by Dr Ruto’s government.

He revealed that the government will set up two coffee factories in Mt Elgon.

"We have our MPs working on a motion to revive the coffee industry in Kenya,” he said.

He said the Kenya Kwanza government is targeting to tarmac 1,000 kilometres of roads to benefit farming areas in Western and Mt Elgon regions.

He urged Western Kenya residents to put aside their political differences and work together for the sake of development.

"For the first time in the country’s history, the son of a peasant is the President. We must be proud of this since it is God who helped Dr Ruto beat Mr Raila and Uhuru and government machinery," he said.

The Speaker promised to champion the interests of Western residents so that they can benefit from the government.