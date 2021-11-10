BBI ‘fraudulent and deceitful agenda’, William Ruto says

By Rushdie Oudia

Deputy President William Ruto started his three-day tour of Mr Raila Odinga’s political stronghold of Nyanza yesterday, tearing into the former premier’s role in spearheading the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) referendum drive.

