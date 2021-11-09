BBI appeal: Supreme Court dismisses case against three top judges

Supreme Court judges

Supreme Court judges during a sitting on November 9, 2021.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group
By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed an application for recusal of three judges from hearing the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) case over perceived impartiality.

