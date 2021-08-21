BBI blow ignites hope for Mt Kenya unity

The judgment of the Court of Appeal, which declared the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) process unconstitutional, has revived hope of restoring unity in the Mt Kenya region as politicians scramble to secure the region’s ‘lost’ benefits.

In the past few days, a section of Mt Kenya leaders has been rallying politicians from the region to unite and identify a presidential candidate who is ready to give priority to the region’s needs.

Politicians Mwangi Kiunjuri, Moses Kuria and Martha Karua have vowed to ensure the region unites and backs a candidate who will serve their interests.

Nyeri town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu said following the decision of the Court of Appeal on BBI, the 2022 Mt Kenya expectations have just been defined.

Breaking News: Court of Appeal throws out BBI appeal

“To get the Mt Kenya vote one must now guarantee that their government will deliver what BBI was meant to deliver to us: one man, one vote, one shilling, devolution of more resources and presence in government…” Mr Wambugu said.

Mt Kenya Members of the County Assembly Caucus have said the throwing out of the BBI appeal has complicated President Uhuru Kenyatta's 2022 succession politics in the Mt Kenya region.

“Mt Kenya region has been bulldozed to make critical decisions ahead of 2022 succession politics,” the caucus chair Charles Mwangi said.

Supreme Court

"Unless we go to the Supreme Court for a last ditch effort to salvage the BBI, it is clear that we will go for the 2022 elections with only two high stake positions to bid for--the president or running mate,” he said.

He added: “Mt Kenya must urgently decide whether to vie for the presidency or negotiate for running mate, the region must only accept a memorandum of understanding that has value for its votes."

According to The Service Party leader Mwangi Kiunjuri, the region’s leaders cannot afford to differ on the interests of their people.

Senator Irungu Kang’ata reacts after BBI appeal verdict

“We must put aside our political differences and vet those who want our votes because we won’t have a presidential candidate. Politicians from all camps are in agreement that we must meet for the unity of the region,” Mr Kiunjuri said.

Former Maragua MP Elias Mbau, who is an ally of President Kenyatta said: “We will strategise and have a negotiated structure for the 2022 succession."

He said that the country requires unity of purpose.

"Even our competitors in Hustler Nation need an expanded executive as leverage...it will help them and us in forming broader coalitions. We need additional constituencies and more cash at the grassroots," he said.

He, however, dismissed Dr Ruto for opposing the BBI.

But Murang'a Senator Irungu Kang'ata said the court ruling on BBI confirmed that President Kenyatta bought a lie in the Handshake politics.

“When I attempted to warn him that he would burn his political fingers in it, he ignored," said Mr Kang’ata.

Power grabbers

"The President was dragged into the lie of amending the Constitution by ODM politicians, we hope that it has dawned on Kenyans that we cannot go against the grain and our institutions," he added.

Kandara MP Alice Wahome said: "What else did you expect given a choice between mutilators of our Constitution and defenders of sane governance?"

She said the BBI had no good intentions for the country. “The BBI was a fraudulent way to hold on to power where deceit was the driver in suggesting that Kenyans approved the scheme,” said Ms Wahome.

Kiambu Woman Representative Gathoni wa Muchomba said: "The technocrats whom the President had entrusted to run politics have let him down.”

She said all the 'rebels' in the ruling Jubilee party who support the deputy president are willing to sit down with the President and revisit the original political dream they all shared since 2013.

Naivasha MP Jayne Kihara said: “The era of dictatorship is over and Kenyans must resume their rightful space in matters of governance."