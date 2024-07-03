Azimio urges President Ruto to sign IEBC Bill 2024 into law 

Azimio One Kenya coalition has urged President William Ruto to sign into law the Independent and Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC) 2024 to prepare the country for an election in light of the recent anti-government protests in the country.

The coalition led by Wiper Democratic Movement leader Kalonzo Musyoka has said President William Ruto should call for a snap election.

“The Kenyans have already expressed the lack of confidence in this government and we urge President Ruto to assent the bill into law to allow for the Kenyans to express their democratic rights by holding the leaders accountable. The MPs are afraid of even going to parliament given the events witnessed there, let him sign so that Kenyans can recall the MPs and allow for a snap election,” Mr Musyoka said.

In regards to the recent protests experienced in the country, Mr Musyoka blamed the government for “state-sponsoring” goons who infiltrated the peaceful protests causing the damage of property and loss of lives.

“These were peaceful protests by Gen Z against the Ruto government with genuine concerns but we have seen that there is “state-sponsored” violence and hiring of goons with an intent of damaging the reputation of the protest,” he added.

The coalition has also claimed that the state-sponsored violence is intended to make President Ruto declare a state of emergency and suspend the Constitution.

The coalition has further directed that all its leaders including MPs, senators, governors and MCAs reject the recent pay rise given by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC).

“We have directed all the leaders within the coalition including the MPs to reject the pay rise. Let them spend that money to employ the JSS teachers, healthcare workers and others,” said Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi.

The recent protests led by Gen Z were intended to defeat the unpopular Finance Bill, 2024 as well as tackle the country's corruption and governance shortcomings.

President William Ruto bowed to pressure last week and withdrew the Finance Bill 2024. Dr Ruto has also said he is willing to hold a conversation with the young people to resolve some of the outstanding issues that they have raised related to the governance of the country.