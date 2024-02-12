Azimio unity unshakeable, says Kalonzo Musyoka

Azimio la Umoja member parties are united and will clinch power in the 2027 General Election, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has said.

He said they have resolved to work together to free Kenyans from suffering.

The former Vice-President spoke on Sunday during a fundraiser at Ncuui MCK Church in Tigania East, Meru County.

“We are united. Our focus is to liberate Kenya from the grand corruption being perpetrated by the Kenya Kwanza administration. They have captured Parliament and are now threatening the Judiciary,” he said.

There have been signs of cracks in Azimio after some member parties became uneasy over signals from opposition leader Raila Odinga’s allies who have been urging him to make a sixth attempt at the presidency.

This sparked discontent in Mr Musyoka’s camp. The Wiper leader has been Mr Odinga’s running mate during three general elections — 2013, 2017 and 2022. Cronies of Mr Musyoka now want Mr Odinga to return the favour.

Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua and Jubilee Party Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni, who are part of Azimio, have coalesced around the Kamwene Unity Forum, made up of leaders from Mt Kenya West region.

DAP-K chief Mr Eugene Wamalwa and Mr Musyoka have also been warming up to each other. They are reported to be courting Mt Kenya East through former minister Peter Munya who heads PNU.

But speaking in Mr Musyoka’s backyard in Kitui County on Saturday, Mr Odinga said he had no problem supporting Mr Musyoka for the top seat.

Mr Odinga who was the Azimio flag-bearer during the 2022 poll spoke of their close friendship, saying it was above party politics.

Mr Odinga lost to President William Ruto of Kenya Kwanza in the bitterly fought election.

In Meru, Mr Musyoka was accompanied Mr Munya, his host, Mr Wamalwa and Kitui Senator Enock Wambua, among other leaders. Prof Gitile Naituli, a lecturer at Multimedia University of Kenya was also present.

The leaders echoed Mr Musyoka’s sentiments, vowing to remain united.

Mr Kalonzo castigated those planning to remove Chief Justice Martha Koome from office, saying a petition filed in Parliament was meant to intimidate her.

“When the Supreme Court gave its verdict on the presidential election petition in 2022, we respected it, even though we disagreed with it. The government should respect the court ruling on the affordable housing project. The removal of Ms Koome from office will not happen. If it means taking to the streets, we will do so,” said Mr Musyoka.

He said the taxes imposed by President Ruto are causing a lot of suffering for Kenyans.

Mr Wamalwa urged Meru residents to support Mr Musyoka as he forges a working relationship with Mr Munya..