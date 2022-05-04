Azimio sets Thursday as deadline for parties to submit running mate nominees

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition party advisory panel tasked with the selection of a suitable presidential running mate for Raila Odinga has set tomorrow, May 5 as the deadline for the constituent parties to submit names of possible Deputy presidential candidates for consideration.

The panel which nominated former Cabinet Minister Dr Noah Wekesa as its chairman said it will avail opportunity to any candidate who wishes to make any presentation to the members of the committee a chance to do so.

"The committee shall only consider candidates who are members of the constituent parties of Azimio la Umoja Coalition Party," Dr Wekesa said during a presser at the Raila Odinga Presidential secretariat.

Some of the possible names expected for submission include; former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua, her Narc counterpart Charity Ngilu and Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya.

The selection panel chaired by Dr Wekesa has Elizabeth Meyo as secretary and Bishop Peter Njenga, Arch Bishop Zaccheus Okoth, Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua, Narc Kenya Secretary General Michael Orwa, Sheikh Mohamed Khalifa and Beatrice Askul Moe.

Mr Paul Mwangi is the committee's legal advisor.