Azimio picks Ledama Ole Kina as Senate Minority Whip, replaces Fatuma Dulo

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition leader Raila Odinga has announced changes in the Senate Minority leadership, kicking out Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dulo (Jubilee) from the minority whip position.

Addressing journalists after Azimio Senate Parliamentary Group meeting in Nairobi on Wednesday, Mr Odinga announced that the coalition had elevated Ms Dulo’s deputy – Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina to the position of senate minority whip.

Effectively, Nairobi senator Edwin Sifuna will now be the senate deputy minority whip.

Kwale Senator Steward Madzayo remains the senate minority leader while his Kitui counterpart Enoch Wambua remains his deputy.

“This afternoon we had a very cordial discussion with members of the Senate and I’m happy to announce our leadership in the Senate. The minority leader is Steward Madzayo deputised by Senator Enoch Wambua of Kitui. The whip is Ledama Ole Kina deputised by Edwin Sifuna. That is our line up in the senate,” Mr Odinga announced.

The ODM leader pointed out that the changes were effected because some of the officials who were there before have opted to work with the majority party in the senate.

“We want to be very focused and have asked our team to continue representing Azimio effectively in the House as it stands for the defense of the people of Kenya.”

“We want them to continue to articulate issues affecting our people right now,” Mr Odinga said.

The changes come amid an onslaught by President William Ruto to win to his side opposition legislators.

The President holds that it was inevitable for leaders to work together, noting that the people who elected them are the same people who elected him and his team into office.

"You have a right to make choices as Kenya is a democratic country. You are now our members and we will treat you as such," the President told the Jubilee MPs during the State House visit last Week.

