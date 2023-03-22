Azimio leaders hand in notice of protests to police

Azimio leaders have notified Nairobi Regional Commander Admanson Bungei of next week's protests scheduled to take place on Monday and Thursday.

Led by the Chairman of the Executive Council Wycliffe Oparanya, former CS Eugene Wamalwa, former MP Jeremiah Kioni and Roots Party Leader George Wajackoya the leaders presented the notice to Mr Bungei's secretary.

The regional commander was said to be attending a meeting and was scheduled to be back in the afternoon but after briefing the media, the Commander walked into the office prompting the leaders to get back to his office to seek audience with him.

Once at the office, they were asked to wait to be allowed in but after a few minutes they grew impatient and left saying they had fulfilled their mandate of notifying the police in time.

The notice says the protests will kick off in all major streets making up the CBD from dawn to dusk.

"We therefore request your office to deploy enough police officers to guarantee security to the attendees and exercise crowd control," the notice addressed to Mr Bungei states.

'We have also served another notice to the IG notifying him of nationwide protests in all the 47 counties on March 27 and March 30 and every subsequent Monday and Thursday thereafter," said Mr Oparanya.

The commander however asked the coalition to deliver it's notifications to the officers commanding the stations where they plan to hold the protests.