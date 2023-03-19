Azimio protests are illegal, National Police Service declares

The National Police Service (NPS) has declared the Azimio la Umoja protest tomorrow as illegal.

In a statement read by the Nairobi Regional Commamder Adamson Bungei, NPS has said that the protest failed to meet the requirements of the Public Order Act which requires that persons planning to picket inform the police at least three days prior.

"We received two requests from Azimio and Nairobi business community to hold protests tomorrow. One late in the evening and the other this morning. Both did not meet the legal threshold and were thus declined and the same was communicated to them in writing," said Mr Bungei.

Consequently, any persons engaging in the protests will be conducting an illegality.

On access to restricted locations like State House, the commander urged Kenyans to be informed by the law on access to restricted areas without explicit authority and not by individuals.

Those who will defy the law and participate in the protests have however been urged to remain orderly and avoid destroying public property.

He added that the police have taken appropriate measures to protect Kenyans and their property tomorrow and therefore businessmen should not close their shops.