Azimio de-whips three Jubilee MCAs from committees, leadership posts

The fight to control former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee party has spilled into the Nairobi City County Assembly where three Jubilee ward representatives have been de-whipped for associating with the Kenya Kwanza coalition.

The three Jubilee MCA’s who include Karura’s Kamau Thuo Fiu Fiu, Kariobangi South’s Robert Mbatia and Nominated MCA Wanjiru Kariuki have been de-whipped from various house committees and leadership positions.

In a letter dated April 24, 2023 from the Majority Chief Whip in the county assembly Moses Ogeto, the three MCA’s have been accused of showing open dalliance towards the rival coalition.

“I am in receipt of an official communication from the Jubilee party ...documenting the various unethical dalliance and open affection towards our rival coalition Kenya Kwanza Alliance. You are hereby given a notice of discharge from Assembly House Commitees,” read the letter in part.

The de-whipping from the assembly leadership comes after a letter from the Jeremiah Kioni dated April 20 asking Mr Ogeto to de-whip the MCAs for associating with Kenya Kwanza.

“The said member has been working against the position of the Azimio coalition and that of Jubilee party. He has drifted to the point of attending UDA Parliamentary Group meeting at State House which is paramount to de-whipping our members from the Azimio coalition,” Mr Kioni said in the letter.

The Kioni letter was written a day after a ruling by the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT).

PPDT last week declined to quash the decision of the National Executive Council (NEC) that reinstated EALA MP Kanini Kega as the acting secretary general of the party.

Mr Kega in a separate letter dated April 24 had tried to salvage the MCA’s who were de-whipped. He had requested Mr Ogeto to ignore any directions on party matters from Mr Kioni following the PPDT ruling.

Mr Kioni who seems to have hold of the official Jubilee party social media handles in a social media post stamped the letter from Mr Kioni as ‘fake’.

Through the official pages, the party shortly afterwards posted that Mr Kioni and Mr Murathe had met at the party offices to consult on party matters in Kileleshwa as the Secretary General and Vice Chairperson respectively.

The three are part of the six MCA’s who met Deputy President William Ruto at Harambee house in January this year. Mr other three include Anthony Kimemia (Harambee), Cyrus Mugo (Ng’ando) and Patrick Karani of Utawala.