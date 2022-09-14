Atwoli: Yeees! President Ruto will deliver for workers

Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has congratulated President William Ruto for his commitment to create a country that protects the interests of workers during his inauguration yesterday.

In a statement, Mr Atwoli lauded the president’s effort to unite the country and assured him of the support of workers across the country in a bid to help him achieve development.

“As workers, we support the President’s call for unity and reconciliation as we hope and trust, and call upon, other Kenyans of goodwill to have all hands on deck,” he said.

While making reference to his involvement in political campaigns prior to the election, Mr Atwoli noted that the action of the union supporting the President is to ensure that the interests of the workers are protected under the new government administration.

“It is critical to remember that that Kenya is bigger than all of us and especially those who were involved in the political campaigns and bickering. In Kenya, when workers have failed to move in one direction, a problem has always occurred and those who have suffered the most have been workers, children and women,” he added.

Mr Atwoli’s statement comes a day after President William Ruto and Deputy President were sworn into office and announced a number of measures to revive the economy.

In his address, President Ruto promised to fulfil the promises that he made to Kenyans. One of them is the actualization of the hustler fund that will provide cheap and easy loans to micro, small and medium, enterprises (MSMEs).

“We shall implement the hustler fund dedicated to the capitalisation of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) through Chamas, Saccos and Cooperatives to make credit available on affordable terms that do not require unnecessary collateral,” Dr Ruto said.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua also urged Kenyans to work hard and assured them of a free country for those working in different industries.