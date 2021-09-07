As Kanu wanes, UDA gains in battle for the Rift Valley

Musa Sirma

Deputy President William Ruto and former minister Musa Sirma during a past event in Baringo. 

Photo credit: File

By  Florah Koech

Nation Media Group

Senator Gideon Moi’s Kanu is a party under siege in the restive Rift Valley electoral battleground.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.