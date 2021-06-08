Uhuru Kenyatta
File | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

Appeal seeks to compel Uhuru to refund cash spent on BBI campaign

WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

Opposition to efforts to amend the Constitution through the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) has intensified, with a new appeal seeking to compel President Uhuru Kenyatta to refund taxpayer money spent on the campaign. 

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Humphrey Kariuki tax case adjourned

  2. What Safaricom entry into Ethiopia means

  3. SA minister suspended over Covid-19 scandal

  4. South African woman gives birth to 10 babies

  5. Kenya's Covid cases rise by 433 to 173,072

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.