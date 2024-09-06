Another major power outage, day after CS Wandayi tough talk

Kenya Power has confirmed another major power outage in less than a week, affecting all parts of Kenya except parts of the North Rift and Western regions.

"We are experiencing a power outage affecting several parts of the country except parts of North Rift and Western regions," Kenya Power said in an update at 9:20am on September 6.

"We apologise for the inconvenience and ask for your patience as our engineers work quickly to restore service."

The power company promised to keep the country updated on the progress of attempts to restore power.

This comes just a day after Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi demanded a report from Kenya Power on the technical, operational, human capital and protection of the power system as he steps in to tackle the national blackouts.

Mr Wandayi on Thursday, September 5, also ordered the Kenya Power board to embark on reforms that include reducing energy costs.

The country has frequently experienced widespread power cuts, including on the evening of Mr Wandayi's homecoming ceremony, which was graced by President William Ruto.

"While I noted and commended the board, management and staff for the good work done so far, I directed the board to embark on an urgent institutional reform path and report back to the ministry," Mr Wandayi said.

He explained that this would include a "report on the technical, operational and human capital capacity of the National Control Centre in power infrastructure configuration, power system protection and generation mix decisions in proactively managing system disturbances and avoiding recurrence of major blackouts like the recent national blackout".

Mr Wandayi also directed the utility to ensure the technical and commercial loss reduction strategy with timelines to reduce the current loss level of 24 per cent to the tariffed allowable level of 19.5 per cent within three years.

This will lead to a significant reduction in electricity prices, said Mr Wandayi, who before the formation of the broad-based government was an active critic of Kenya Power and the frequent power cuts.

Mr Wandayi also put Kenyans with illegal electricity connections on notice as he urged them to be "patriotic" enough to give up the vice.

He was speaking when he made his maiden tour of Kenya Power's critical infrastructure, including the utility's National Control Centre in Nairobi on Thursday.

"An implementation matrix covering key projects and interventions with significant impact on the realisation of energy cost reduction for end users in the short and medium term to be undertaken by Kenya Power and sister agencies," CS Wandayi said. "The matrix must include project challenges, resource requirements, timelines for completion, accountability and expected outcomes."

The new Cabinet Secretary also directed the utility to review its human capital strategy to ensure that it is adequately and optimally resourced to serve Kenyans.

He also asked Kenya Power to consider initiatives and interventions, including collaborative operational and structural processes, to curb illegal connections and public safety concerns.

These adjustments, Mr Wandayi said, are key initiatives to improve operational efficiency, liquidity and balance sheet strengthening that will lead the institution back to sustainable profitability.



