AG: High Court has no powers to address constituency question

Attorney-General, Paul Kihara Kariuki who told the Court of Appeal on Tuesday that the High Court has no powers to address questions relating to apportioning and delimiting the 70 constituencies proposed in the BBI.

High Court has no powers to address questions relating to apportioning and delimiting the 70 constituencies proposed in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), Attorney-General Paul Kihara Kariuki told the Court of Appeal Tuesday.

