AG Muturi accuses Raila of interference in Shakahola deaths probe

Attorney General (AG) Justin Muturi has condemned Opposition leader Raila Odinga for what he said is his attempt to interfere with investigations into the Shakahola cult killings.

This follows Mr Odinga’s failed effort to access the Shakahola mass grave site and move to meet Pastor Ezekiel Odero of New Life Prayer Centre amid an active court case.

Mr Odinga has since accused President William Ruto’s administration of a cover up and effort to interfere with investigations by forming a commission of inquiry.

Speaking during a Church Service at ACK St Peter’s Cathedral in Meru town, Mr Muturi said the government was doing its best to bring the suspects in the Shakahola massacre to book.

On the Azimio demands, the AG said that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) was not properly constituted to address a petition from the opposition.

The AG who was accompanied by Chuka Igambang’ombe MP Patrick Munene, also laughed off the Azimio politicians’ plan to present a petition to the IEBC saying such efforts would be futile.

“As the AG, I would like to refer the opposition to a court decision that directed that the IEBC cannot do any functions until commissioners are in office. Currently, IEBC does not have commissioners and hence presenting a petition to them will be of no use,” he said.

AG Muturi further condemned the opposition demonstrations saying they would not help in lowering the cost of living.