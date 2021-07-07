File | Nation Media Group

31 years after defining Saba Saba rally, democracy still a work in progress

By  Steve Otieno

Exactly 31 years ago on a day like this, a series of events at the Kamukunji grounds in Nairobi left 39 dead, scores injured, 5,000 arrested and at least 1,000 subsequently charged with rioting and looting.

