Raila Odinga, William Ruto, Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi
File | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

2022 presidential race zeroes in on economic models

WhatsApp Image 2020-09-22 at 13.20.40

By  Onyango K'Onyango

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The race to succeed President Kenyatta next year is narrowing down to an economic war with aspirants proposing different ways of fixing the economy as they woo voters.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.