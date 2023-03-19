'Nonsense': Raila dismisses police stand against mega demo

Monday remains a public holiday for countrywide protests against the government, Azimio coalition leader Raila Odinga said Sunday, dismissing a police declaration that the plan is illegal.

In a statement earlier by the Nairobi Regional Commamder Adamson Bungei, the National Police Service (NPS) said the coalition failed to meet the requirements of the Public Order Act, which requires that persons planning to picket inform the police at least three days prior.

He noted, therefore, that the protests were illegal.

Mr Odinga said that Wycliffe Oparanya, chair of the Azimio National Executive Council, wrote to the Inspector-General of Police, informing him of their plans to hold demonstrations in Nairobi and other parts of the country.

"Huo ni upuzi. Police kazi yao ni kulinda wananchi. The duty of the police is to protect the people. Not to license protests. They are only served with the notice and that's what the Constitution says,” he said at ATG Deliverance Church in Ongata Rongai, Nairobi.

Raila Odinga reacts to police statement against countrywide protests

The Azimio chief attended a service there with former Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, Roots Party leader George Wajackoyah and other politicians.

"To Kenyans, tomorrow is a public holiday. If you can't come to Nairobi, protest from wherever you are."

Azimio coalition leader Raila Odinga (2nd R), former Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa (3rd r), Roots Party leader George Wajackoyah (L) and other politicians during a service at ATG Deliverance Church in Ongata Rongai, Nairobi, on March 19, 2023. Photo credit: Wilfred Nyangaresi | Nation Media Group

Mr Odinga further noted that Kenya is for all and does not belong to an individual or a particular community.

He said protestors will converge right at the Nairobi central business district and start their martch at Parliament buildings.

“We want Kenyans to come out in large numbers and show their displeasure at what is going on in our country. We shall converge at the centre of the city and proceed on a grand march to State House to claim our victory,” he said.

Though the former Prime Minister has on several occasions reiterated that the march shall be peaceful, events that transpired in past political protests have thrown business owners into a state of confusion, with many wary of what may transpire in the event that the protests come with violence, theft and the destruction of property..