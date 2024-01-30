Musalia Mudavadi hints of Ruto-Raila 'handshake'

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has hinted to a possible handshake between President William Ruto and Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga.

Speaking on Sunday in Mr Odinga's Bondo backyard, Mr Mudavadi said something special was in the offing for the people of Bondo.

“I want you to have a good look at me. Very soon we shall surprise you with good and pleasant news. Mark this date and place where I have said this. I have said something. Let me not delve much into it,” Mr Mudavadi said.

His remarks were greeted with ululations and cheers from a crowd that attended the event.

ODM elected leaders, despite receiving formal invitations, gave the function a wide berth.

Mr Mudavadi's remarks have been interpreted by the residents to mean either a political handshake between President Ruto and Mr Odinga or a plum African Union job for the ODM leader.

African Union Commission chairperson Moussa Faki’s term is expected to end next year and lobbying for the slot has already begun among the member states.

Mr Odinga is said to be keen on the position but the politics around it is such that a candidate has to be endorsed by his or her government.

According to pundits, a political deal between the president and Mr Odinga would further weaken the Azimio coalition, which is already wobbling.

If it happens, the deal would also tactically keep Mr Odinga out of the ballot in 2027 forcing political realignments.

Should President Ruto and Mr Odinga close ranks, it will be a repeat of 2018 when he embraced President Uhuru Kenyatta who had beaten him in two successive elections.