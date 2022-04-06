Powerful politician, two Nigerians linked to frozen Sh5.6bn

Two Nigerians suspected to enjoy the backing of a powerful Kenyan politician and two Kenyans have been linked to Sh5.6 billion frozen in six bank accounts over alleged money laundering.

The billions in the accounts in Equity Bank and UBA Bank were frozen by the High Court after the Assets Recovery Agency (ARA) applied to block the transfer or withdrawal, pending the filing of a petition to have the money forfeited to the government.

The money was wired into the country from multiple countries, including Nigeria, to three companies identified as OIT Africa Ltd, Avalon Offshore Logistics Ltd and RemiX Capital Ltd.