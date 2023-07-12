Police use tear gas to break up anti-government protests

The nationwide protests called by the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition have begun in various parts of the country, with Kisii residents already blocking the Kisii-Nyamira road at Gianchore junction, Sironga-Mabundu junction and Ting'a area by 8am.

Currently, the Homa Bay-Rongo road has already been blocked by protesters who arrived at 8am with huge stones to block traffic between the two towns.

Tensions are so high that transport services have been suspended at the bus park in Homa Bay town.

Protesters in Kibra have also blocked roads by burning tyres around the Olympic area to prevent vehicles from moving.

A number of arrests have also been made in Mombasa after police and protesters engaged in running battles when the latter attempted to barricade the road at Barakani area in Kisauni.

A group of protesters on Moi Avenue in Mombasa were also tear-gassed.

Leaders including Mombasa senator Mohamed Faki and Woman Representative Zam Zam Mohamed were among those teargassed.

As for public transport, thousands of Kenyans are stranded in various parts of the country as public transport operators make good on their threat to go on strike today.

This is the case for Kenyans in Machakos, where their bus terminus has seen no activity, with many of the matatus remaining parked until early this morning, with no drivers or conductors on site.

Despite the commercial vehicle unions holding talks and agreeing to find a solution with the transport ministry over the re-testing of PSV and commercial vehicle drivers, trucks remain parked along the Mombasa-Nairobi highway at Mtito-Andei with drivers saying they are on strike.

The always busy stretch of Mombasa road at Mtito-Andei remains unusually deserted.

Passengers have resorted to walking as there are no PSVs, trucks or boda bodas to take them to their workplaces.

This is also the case for residents of Emali Township along the Mombasa-Nairobi highway, where transport has been paralysed.

As of 9am, the Nyeri bus terminus remained deserted, with not a single PSV seen in the entire terminus, leaving hundreds of travellers stranded with their goods.

The matatu strike in Nyeri is so serious that some PSV operators chased some of their colleagues who defied the strike call out of town at around 9.25am.

The PSV operators are currently protesting, holding banners denouncing the high cost of living and chanting tumechoka (we are tired).

There was also not a single PSV operating on the usually busy Kisumu-Kakamega road as of 9:18 am.

In Narok town, however, business as usual continued with no sign of protesters.

This is also the case in Voi in Taita Taveta County. At the Naivasha matatu terminus, operations continue but commuters have chosen to stay away.

Lodwar town, Turkana County and Karatina bus terminus are currently experiencing normal transport and business activities.

This is also the case in the always busy Nairobi CBD where matatu operators are fully engaged in their usual activities and many locals are going about their business as usual. Thika Road is also very smooth with no problems caused by protesters.

Interestingly, by 8am in Nairobi, there was little to no activity at Kamukunji grounds where Azimio la Umoja leaders launched the Saba Saba rally last Friday. However, police officers who had been deployed at the site since early morning are still on standby to deal with any violence that might break out.