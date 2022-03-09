Police seek to detain 16 in videotaped attack on woman diplomat

Some of the 16 suspects accused of assaulting a female motorist last Friday on Wangari Maathai Road.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Richard Munguti

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

A court will determine on Thursday (March 10) whether 16 suspects accused of robbery with violence and sexually molesting a female diplomat will be detained for 20 days. Milimani Principal Magistrate Gilbert Shikwe directed that the suspects be detained at the Gigiri Police Station until then.

