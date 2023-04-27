Police interrogate Pastor Ezekiel Odero, close down his mega church

Police at the Coast have arrested renowned controversial televangelist Pastor Ezekiel Odero, and consequently closed down his mega church in Mavueni, Kilifi County.

Coast Regional Coordinator Rhoda Onyancha, who was briefing the press, at the Uhuru na Kazi Building says the pastor will be questioned by detectives at the Coast Police Headquarters in Mombasa.

"We have arrested Pastor Ezekiel of the New Prayer Centre and Church at Mavueni in Kilifi County on allegations of the deaths that have been occurring at his premises and reported in various morgues or institutions," said Ms Onyancha.

Ms Onyancha who is also the regional security committee chairperson said Ezekiel's arrest is not connected with Paul Mackenzie saga.

Pastor Ezekiel who was accompanied by his lawyer Jared Magelo was clad in his signature robe and his bible which he always carries whenever he goes.

"We have also taken action and closed down his prayer centre going forward. We are informing the public that the prayer centre has been closed down and whoever was in there cleared out. We will give updates as we progress with investigations," said Ms Onyancha.

His arrest comes in the wake of mass deaths at an expansive land parcel allegedly owned by cult leader Mackenzie, whose church is also based in Kilifi.

It also comes as Kenya's policing authorities came under tough criticism for alleged negligence over cult activities that have so far claimed more than 90 lives in Shakahola village.