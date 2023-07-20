Happening Now: Maandamano live updates: Opposition protests enter day 2

Police have killed 30 protesters since March 2023-Amnesty International

Irungu Houghton

Amnesty International-Kenya Executive Director Irungu Houghton.

Photo credit: File I Nation Media Group

By  Nation Correspondent

Amnesty International-Kenya claims police have killed 30 protesters since March 2023 when the anti-governmnet protests began.

In a statement, AI-Kenya Executive Director Irungu Houghton condemned the continued use of force against protesters and urged State to stop criminalising peaceful protests.

Also read: Four dead following Saba Saba demos in Kisii, Migori

Related

" Since the March 2023 protests, Amnesty has noted at least 30 cases of police killings of protesters. They include March 20 and 27 protests (12 killings), Saba Saba protest (12 killings) and July 19 (6 killings). The deaths have been attributed to suffocation from tear gas and lethal shootings," said Mr Houghton.

More follows...

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.