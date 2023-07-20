Happening Now: Maandamano live updates: Opposition protests enter day 2
Police have killed 30 protesters since March 2023-Amnesty International
Amnesty International-Kenya claims police have killed 30 protesters since March 2023 when the anti-governmnet protests began.
In a statement, AI-Kenya Executive Director Irungu Houghton condemned the continued use of force against protesters and urged State to stop criminalising peaceful protests.
" Since the March 2023 protests, Amnesty has noted at least 30 cases of police killings of protesters. They include March 20 and 27 protests (12 killings), Saba Saba protest (12 killings) and July 19 (6 killings). The deaths have been attributed to suffocation from tear gas and lethal shootings," said Mr Houghton.
