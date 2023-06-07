Pharmacist faces charges for allegedly giving abortion pills to teen girl

A pharmacist has been charged with giving a 15-year-old girl abortion pills.

Amos Nzioki Mutinda was accused of committing the offence in Tudor, Mombasa.

According to the charge sheet, the suspect unlawfully supplied the minor with pills with the intention of causing her to have an abortion.

The court was told that the victim had approached the suspect to assist her in obtaining an abortion. Court records showed that the abortion was arranged at night.

Police records showed that the girl had been defiled between January and March this year.

Prosecutors said the suspect committed the offence on June 3.

Investigations revealed that the victim was examined at the Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital, where both the abortion and the defilement were confirmed.

She was also given medication at the government facility to clean her cervix as the pharmacist did not complete the abortion procedure.

The crime was uncovered after the minor's guardian reported the matter to the police station, where further investigation confirmed that the suspect had assisted the minor in terminating a foetus.

Police have also indicated that the minor was defiled by a person well known to her.

Further reports indicate that after the minor was defiled by a man who hasn't yet been identified, she was taken to Nairobi Women's Hospital where she was examined and the pregnancy was confirmed.

Her statement was taken after the pregnancy was confirmed. Police visited the house of the man who defiled her, but did not find him on the three occasions.

However, as police continued their search, the minor reportedly sought the services of the pharmacist, who willingly administered the pills at around 9pm on the night of 3 June.

Her guardian reported the incident to police the following morning.

Mutinda denied the offence when he appeared before Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku.

He was released on Sh300,000 bail with a surety in the same amount.