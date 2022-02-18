Paul Gicheru

Lawyer Paul Gicheru during the opening of his case at the ICC on February 15, 2022. His defence has sought to portray the prosecution’s main witness as unreliable.
 

| Pool | Nation Media Group

Paul Gicheru team works to discredit witness

By  Walter Menya

What you need to know:

  • Kenyan lawyer’s team largely ignores evidence presented and tries to paint the witness as unreliable.
  • Prosecution has recordings and photographs of people sent to convince him to drop out of DP Ruto’s case. 

The Hague

