Patrick Quarcoo retires as Radio Africa Group CEO after 24 years at the helm

Patrick Quarcoo, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Radio Africa Group, has stepped down after 24 years at the helm of the media company.

The announcement was made by Radio Africa Group's Board Chairman Kiprono Kittony, on June 26, 2024. Mr Kittony also stated that Chief Operating Officer Martin Khafafa has been appointed by the board to head the company on an interim basis.

He expressed his gratitude for Quarcoo's commitment and leadership over the years.

"His contributions have laid a strong foundation for our future. As we embark on this new chapter, we aim to leverage our digital platforms more aggressively and ensure sustainable growth and continue to deliver value for our advertising partners,” Mr Kittony said.

He noted that Mr Quarcoo's retirement comes at a time when the media landscape is undergoing rapid changes.

"By refocusing our efforts on digital innovation, we are poised to deliver even more compelling content and improve our profitability. We thank Quarcoo for his years of service and wish him all the best in his retirement,” he added.

He said Mr Quarcoo has been instrumental in growing its portfolio to six radio stations, a national newspaper and digital assets reaching millions of Kenyans.

Enhance cost efficiency

"He also spearheaded our presence in Nigeria. His innovative vision and leadership have significantly impacted the media industry across the continent," Mr Kittony said.

As Radio Africa Group moves forward, it said the transition marks a pivotal moment for the business.

"We are committed to realigning our operations to enhance cost efficiency, drive profitability and digital growth in the light of major industry changes. This includes an intensified focus on digital transformation to meet the evolving needs of our audience and to capitalize on emerging market opportunities," he added.

In a statement, Mr Quarcoo reflected on his journey at Radio Africa Group with his colleagues.

He noted that even as he steps down, he believes the company is at a pivotal juncture.

"When I started Radio Africa Group in 2000, my vision was to create a platform that could inform, inspire, and connect people across Kenya and the continent," Mr Quarcoo said.

"As I retire, Radio Africa Group is entering a crucial phase. This transition provides a unique opportunity for the company to realign its strategies, focusing on cost efficiencies, enhancing our profitability, and bolstering our content initiatives," he added.

Tremendous growth

He thanked the Radio Africa Group staff for their support and dedication, noting the tremendous growth achieved over the years.

"We have grown from a single-frequency radio station to a thriving group of six influential stations with over 40 transmitters across Kenya, expanded into Nigeria, launched a newspaper, and established a significant digital presence," he said.

"I am confident that the new leadership team will drive the needed changes with the same passion and commitment we have always upheld. They are well-equipped to take the company forward, leveraging our strong foundation to achieve even greater success."

Addressing his management team, he expressed his pride in their collective achievements.

"Your creativity, resilience, and dedication have been the driving force behind our success. I encourage you to embrace this new chapter with the same enthusiasm and commitment to excellence," he said.

He also lauded advertisers for their unwavering support and partnership over the years.

"Your trust in Radio Africa as a marketing partner has been instrumental in our growth. As we transition, we look forward to continuing our collaboration, offering innovative solutions that meet your evolving needs."

"Thank you all for being a part of this remarkable journey. I wish you all the best in the exciting times ahead," he said.

Mr Quarcoo founded Radio Africa Group in the year 2000.

During his tenure, he oversaw the management of The Star newspaper and radio stations including Kiss FM, Classic FM, Radio Jambo, East FM, Homeboyz radio and X FM.