Passengers in Mombasa Road drama plead guilty to charges of endangering lives

Two passengers caught on video hanging dangerously out of a moving vehicle along Mombasa Road have been charged with jeopardising their lives.

Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Martha Nanzushi ordered that Peleg Masongo and Peter Igadwa Aggrey be remanded in custody for six days pending a probation officer's report on each of them.

"You will be remanded in prison custody for a period of six days. During this period, the probation officers will interview you and your relatives before passing sentence," Ms Nanzushi told the suspects.

She also told Monari and Igadwa that the probation officers would make a recommendation on the type of sentence to be imposed.

Ms Nanzushi directed that the pre-sentence report be filed in court on April 29, 2024.

The magistrate called for the pre-sentence report after the accused pleaded for leniency, saying they regretted their actions.

Severe punishment

State prosecutor Ann Munyua asked the court to impose severe punishment on the two passengers who endangered their lives by sitting on the door of a fast-moving vehicle.

Ms Munyua asked the court to take judicial notice of the rampant accidents that have been witnessed in recent times.

The prosecutor said everyone has a duty to protect their lives whether they are pedestrians, passengers or drivers.

"The two accused persons were seen in a dangerous position in the fast-moving Mercedes Benz. They were sitting on the window of the high-end vehicle," Ms Munyua said.

She also told the magistrate that the two passengers could even stand out of the window and wave at other motorists.

“Police are also hunting down the driver of the Mercedez Benz KCX 959B to file charges against her,” Ms Munyua stated.

Masongo and Igadwa are charged with riding in a dangerous position contrary to Section 61(1) read with Section 61(4) of the Traffic Act Cap 403 Laws of Kenya.