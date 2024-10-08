Parliament on lockdown as MPs debate Gachagua-ouster motion

Security in and around Parliament Road and Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) has been beefed up as Parliament considers an impeachment motion against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

The Nation has learned that the decision to increase patrols and deploy anti-riot police on Tuesday was aimed at countering disruption of House proceedings.

This fear stemmed from chaos in various parts of the country last Friday, where goons disrupted public participation in the impeachment motion.

A spot check by the Nation revealed that armoured police vehicles were stationed outside Parliament Building and other strategic locations in the city.

Several water cannons were also strategically positioned near State House, Parliament, and along Harambee Avenue, as part of the measures to address security concerns.

Areas suspected to be likely targets of mobs, such as Parliament Road, got more security and anti-riot gear.

Anti-riot police from the General Service Unit and Rapid Deployment Unit were mobilized and deployed throughout areas in CBD.

“We are not allowing anyone to use this road. As you can see, the area has been cordoned off by officers,” said an official aware of the security issue.

Police officers were seen inspecting vehicles seeking to access the barricaded roads. Parliament staff were also subjected to security checks.

In the CBD, police officers rode on horseback while others still had their lorries parked in junctions linking one street to another, while others patrolled on foot.

According to Nairobi police commander, Adamson Bungei, the move was just a precautionary to ensure peace and stability.

“We are everywhere and wish to assure especially city residents that all will be fine,” he said.

On Sunday, while speaking during a special service at the National Prayer Altar at his official residence in Karen, Mr Gachagua appealed to Kenyans to remain peaceful regardless of the outcome of the impeachment motion against him.

“I want to call on the people of Kenya to remain peaceful and to love one another and despite all these happenings, regardless of the outcome, the people of Kenya must remain peaceful and united,” Mr Gachagua said.

He also appealed to people living in the cosmopolitan Rift Valley region to continue living in peace and harmony irrespective of the outcome of the impeachment motion against him.

Gachagua said the country's peace should not be threatened by the plan to remove him from office, saying "Kenya is bigger than anyone else".

"We have enjoyed a lot of peace in this country and the politics of the day should in no way be used to threaten our peace and peaceful co-existence. Kenya is bigger than all of us, we have no other country but this one.

The impeachment motion against the DP is being debated in the National Assembly, where MPs are expected to decide on sending it to the Senate for trial.