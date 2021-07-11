How will you end the bad blood between teachers’ union and TSC?

Collins Oyuu

Newly elected Kenya National Union of Teachers Secretary General Collins Oyuu talks to journalists at the Ruaraka Sports Club after the conclusion of Knut elections that were conducted on June 26. 

By  Walter Menya

What you need to know:

  • We shall have something credible to present to them amid the hard economic times.

The Salaries and Remuneration Commission froze pay rise for all civil servants including teachers for the next two years. Yet you have said that you won’t accept any CBA without monetary aspects from the TSC. Is there any assurance that salary increment is still on? Nathan Muthamia, Tharaka Nithi. 

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Nigerian rapper Sound Sultan dies of cancer

  2. DRC Cardinal Laurent Monsengwo dies in Paris

  3. Virgin Galactic spaceship carrying Richard Branson touches down

  4. Kenya's Covid-19 cases near 189,000

  5. Algerian PM tests positive for Covid-19

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.