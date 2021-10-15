KDF soldiers
Mary Wambui | Nation Media Group

Operation Sledge Hammer: How KDF captured Kismayu

By  Manase Otsialo

What you need to know:

  • The first challenge was learning how to operate in the sea since most of his men were used to land assaults.
  • The voyage to Kismayu began at night from Manda Bay and a clear navigation route was established in the open sea.

On September 28, 2012, Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) launched a daring amphibious assault on the port of Kismayu and wrestled it from the control of Al-Shabaab militants.

