One of last white rhinos retired from egg harvesting

Najin

Najin (left) and Fatu, the world’s last two northern white rhinos in Ol Pejeta Conservancy.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By Pauline Kairu

Nation Media Group

One of only two remaining northern white rhinos has been retired from harvesting eggs to reproduce the next generation of the nearly extinct species.

