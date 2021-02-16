Najin
Hope as surrogates found for rhino Sudan’s offspring

By  James Murimi

What you need to know:

  • Before the two males died of age-related and natural causes, scientists had extracted oocytes (eggs) from them at the Ol Pejeta conservancy.
  • In August last year, the scientists and conservationists harvested two eggs from Najin and eight from Fatu.

Veterinarians have successfully identified five female southern white rhinos at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy that are likely to carry a pregnancy as a surrogate mother of the northern white rhino subspecies that is on the brink of extinction.

