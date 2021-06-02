Jaramogi's house
Dan Ogetta | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Oginga Odinga's house in Jerusalem to be demolished in NMS urban renewal plan

By  Daniel Ogetta

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • More than 1,500 houses set to be flattened in the ongoing urban renewal programme.
  • Residents believe that the move to demolish the estates is politically motivated.

The doyen of opposition politics in Kenya Jaramogi Oginga Odinga’s old home in Jerusalem estate, Nairobi, is among the more than 1,500 houses set to be flattened in the ongoing urban renewal programme.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Covid-19: Confirmed cases rise by 142

  2. Mali mother's 9 babies doing well in Morocco clinic

  3. Ruto’s call to uphold rule of law

  4. PRIME Police dig into life of suspected Amazon scam mastermind

  5. PRIME Blow to Wetang’ula in tussle for Ford-K control

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.